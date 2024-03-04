News

Investigations underway for 2 shootings in Orlando, police say

By Brittany Caldwell, WFTV.com

Investigations underway for 2 shootings in Orlando, police say Orlando police say they are investigating two deadly shootings from Saturday. (WFTV)

By Brittany Caldwell, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police say they are investigating two deadly shootings from Saturday.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Police said one of the shootings happened around 10:30 p.m. on West Colonial Drive, near the Central Florida Fairgrounds.

Investigators said a woman in her 30s was killed.

The police department is also looking into another shooting that happened just a couple of hours prior, around 8 p.m.

That shooting was on Columbia Street near Drew Avenue and the Chill Game Room.

Read: 2 killed after motorcycle was rear-ended on I-4, troopers say

Not many details have been provided about either of the incidents.

Channel 9 is working to get more information on what led up to the shootings.

Watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for the latest updates.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!