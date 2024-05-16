Interested in adopting or fostering? Orange County Animal Services is beyond capacity

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Animal Services announced Wednesday that the shelter is full and is urging area residents to foster or adopt animals. Shelter officials say the dire situation is a result of a days-long stretch of high intakes and two confiscation cases.

OCAS is now caring for 600 pets: 226 dogs and 112 cats at the Conroy Road shelter.

There were already 236 cats and 26 dogs in foster homes throughout Central Florida.

To help place more animals in caring homes, pet adoption fees are reduced to $10 through Sunday, May 19.

“Just yesterday we took in 91 dogs and cats,” said Diane Summers, Manager for Orange County Animal Services. “This pushed the shelter beyond capacity and we’re urging those in our community who have a heart for animals to adopt, to foster, to volunteer, and to share our message.”

The shelter hit capacity while shelters across the country are dealing with the peak of “Kitten Season.”

Kitten Season is the time of year when cats have more babies, May is the peak month, but the season runs from April to October.

“We’re only halfway through the month and have already received more than 300 kittens,” said Summers. “We’re in desperate need of foster homes for kittens. Just a few weeks of care for the little ones makes all the difference.”

In addition to the reduced adoption fees, OCAS will attend the second annual “Mega Adoption Event” in Plant City, which starts Friday, May 17, and runs through Sunday, May 19.

The event advertises more than 300 dogs available for adoption from nine shelters in surrounding counties. OCAS has set a goal of 150 pet adoptions for the event and the shelter over the three days.

