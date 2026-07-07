‘I’m not sure what would get me to go back’: Why more Americans are moving abroad

An increasing number of Americans are choosing to move abroad to escape the high cost of living, political division, and safety concerns in the U.S.

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Joe Reagan and his family tells The Independent that they relocated to Italy in 2016, where they enjoy a peaceful life surrounded by a close-knit community.

The trend of Americans moving overseas is growing, with estimates suggesting millions now live abroad.

The Federal Voting Assistance Program, an agency that provides election resources to Americans abroad and military members, estimated 3.3 million U.S. citizens were living abroad in 2024 – a 15 percent increase from 2010.

The Association of Americans Overseas estimates 5.5 million Americans lived abroad in 2024, up from 5.4 million in 2023.

Factors such as affordable healthcare, education, and safety are driving this migration, with countries like Spain and Portugal becoming popular destinations for American families seeking a better quality of life.

Social media and online resources are inspiring more Americans to make the move, with companies offering relocation services to assist in the transition.

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