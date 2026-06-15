‘Hurry Up’: Florida Mom Accused of Urging Daughter in $2K Disney Pin Theft

A Florida mother is accused of working with her young daughter to steal more than $2,000 in merchandise from a Disney Springs store, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

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Deputies say the pair targeted the Disney Pin Traders shop, where the girl allegedly placed dozens of collectible pins into her bag while her mother distracted employees on April 12th. Investigators estimate between 15 and 40 pins were taken before they left without paying.

According to Orange County arrest affidavits, the mother, identified as Ivette Perez, later admitted she knew her daughter was stealing and did not intervene. She also allegedly sent text messages telling the girl to “hurry up” and leave before they were caught.

Perez was arrested and charged with grand theft and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Court records show she has pleaded not guilty.

Deputies noted Perez was already on probation in Miami-Dade for an unrelated case at the time of the incident.

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