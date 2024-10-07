LIVE UPDATES: Hurricane Milton strengthens to Cat. 2 storm en route to Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Millions of people in Florida are preparing for the impact of Hurricane Milton.

Photos: Hurricane Milton strengthens to Cat. 2 storm en route to Florida

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 Hurricane Milton strengthens to Cat. 2 storm en route to Florida

6:03 a.m. update:

Gov. Ron DeSantis is planning to hold a press conference Monday morning.

DeSantis will speak around 9:30 a.m. from the State Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee.

Read: Gov. DeSantis declares state of emergency in 35 Florida counties for Tropical Storm Milton

The governor will share the latest details on the state’s preparation for Hurricane Milton.

Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie, Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue and Major General John D. Haas Adjutant General of Florida will join DeSantis at the event.

Watch Gov. DeSantis’ full Sunday evening update:

WFTV will have live coverage of DeSantis’ press conference on Channel 9 and wftv.com.

Original report:

Milton continues to intensify and is still on track to be near major hurricane strength at landfall.

The National Hurricane Center confirmed Milton is now a Category 2 hurricane.

Milton is expected to strengthen further and become a Category 3 major hurricane later on Monday and a Category 4 storm on Tuesday.

Read: See where you can get sandbags in Central Florida

There has been a minor change in the forecast. The timing has slowed down.

It now looks like landfall will be along the west coast of Florida on Wednesday night, then tracking across Central Florida overnight Wednesday into early Thursday.

Landfall could still be anywhere from the Nature Coast to the Fort Myers area, but we have seen a slight tick southward in the last 24 hours.

Read: Tracking Milton: These schools have announced closures

The threat continues to increase that Milton will bring significant impacts to parts of the west coast of Florida early next week, including significant storm surge and hurricane-force winds.

It is becoming increasingly likely that Milton will create very significant impacts on parts of the west coast of Florida, including a significant storm surge and hurricane-force winds.

‘Taking it Seriously’: Osceola County residents rush for sandbags ahead of Tropical Storm Milton (WFTV)

Hurricane Watches and Storm Surge Watches will be needed for parts of the West Coast early Monday morning.

In Central Florida, impacts will be based on the exact track of the storm, but the impact threat continues to increase.

©2024 Cox Media Group