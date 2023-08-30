Hurricane Idalia: How to check power outages, what to do if you lose power

ORLANDO, Fla. — As people in Florida brace for Hurricane Idalia, power outages are a big concern.

It’s important to know what to do if the power goes out.

You should have a plan in place, and hopefully have your hurricane supplies ready to go.

Supplies include water, non-perishable food, flashlights, extra batteries and fuel for running a generator.

If you do run a generator, never run it inside or directly next to any structures.

Before any potential outages occur, make sure you keep cellphones and other mobile devices fully charged.

Devices with internet access can be used to check on power outage areas and estimated times on when things could be reconnected.

Here are ways to check on power outages in your area:

Power outages can be scary and unpredictable, but it’s important to remain calm and remember, safety first.

Never touch or go near downed powerlines and don’t consume food that may be spoiled due to prolonged power outages.

Power companies around Florida have been stationed around the state to rapidly respond to outages and damaged equipment from the storm.

