Hundreds of Netflix shows used generative AI, company reveals

Netflix revealed in its second-quarter earnings report that around 300 titles on the platform now incorporate generative AI technology to enhance visual sequences, such as crowd scenes and battle depictions.

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The company cited examples like The American Experiment and Brasil 70: A Saga do Tri, noting cost and time savings compared to traditional methods.

Netflix disclosed revenue of $12.56 billion for the quarter and plans to double advertising revenue to $3 billion.

The streaming service is expanding its AI capabilities, acquiring Ben Affleck’s startup and using AI-generated voices, while diversifying content to compete with free platforms like YouTube.

The integration of AI in content production by Netflix could have significant and far-reaching effects on compute needs, job markets, and content economics if scaled across its entire library in the future.

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