Human remains found in wooded area of Lake County

MASCOTTE, Fla. — The recent discovery of skeletal remains in Lake County has led to an investigation.

The Mascotte Police Department said someone came across the remains in a wooded area near Midway Avenue.

The department said its detectives and the medical examiner are working to figure out who that person was and how they died.

Channel 9 has a crew in Mascotte and has reached out to police for additional details in this case.

Mascotte police investigate after remains found in wooded area FILE IMAGE: Mascotte Police Department partol vehicle

Monitor WFTV.com and watch Eyewitness News This Morning for live updates on this developing story.

Mascotte skeletal remains Mascotte Police Department is conducting a death investigation after skeletal remains were discovered in a wooded area. (Mascotte Police Department)

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