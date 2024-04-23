News

How long will the cooler temperatures last in Central Florida?

By Brian Shields, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com

Central Florida is enjoying a nice break from the heat with some cooler-than-average days this week.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida is enjoying a nice break from the heat with some cooler-than-average days this week.

The cooldown will continue Tuesday with highs in the upper-70s.

Our area will also be mostly sunny until we get more cloud cover over the weekend.

Highs in the mid-80s will return Wednesday and stay around into the foreseeable future.

Our high temperatures will stay in the mid-to upper-80s until we get back into the 90s by the middle of next week.

