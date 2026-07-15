Hotter-than-average temperatures stick around through the weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Another hot and humid day is on tap for Central Florida on Wednesday, with temperatures climbing above average and dangerous heat building through the afternoon.

High temperatures are expected to reach the low to mid-90s, with Orlando topping out around 95 degrees.

When humidity is factored in, however, it will feel much hotter.

Morning Forecast: Wednesday, July 15, 2026 (WFTV)

Most communities will see heat index values between 98 and 103 degrees Wednesday afternoon.

Along portions of the coast, some beachside locations could briefly feel as hot as 105 degrees.

The heat isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

The combination of high temperatures and oppressive humidity is expected to remain in place through the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Many areas will experience afternoon “feels-like” temperatures between 105 and 107 degrees.

Rain and storm chances will be lower than usual on Wednesday, with the best opportunity for scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms focused across the eastern half of Central Florida.

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