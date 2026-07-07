Hotter, drier weather settles into Central Florida this week

ORLANDO, Fla. — After several days of scattered heavy rain and strong thunderstorms, a hotter and drier weather pattern is beginning to take hold across Central Florida.

High pressure and drier air are building over the region, leading to rising temperatures while gradually reducing the coverage of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

The area experienced pockets of heavy rainfall over the past few days, along with a few stronger storms.

Morning Forecast: Tuesday, July 7, 2026 (WFTV)

However, increasing dry air in the middle levels of the atmosphere will make it more difficult for thunderstorms to develop and will significantly reduce the threat of widespread heavy rain.

A few isolated downpours will still be possible Tuesday afternoon, but they are expected to be much less common than what many communities experienced Sunday and Monday.

The bigger weather story over the next several days will be the heat.

Afternoon high temperatures are expected to climb into the mid-90s on Tuesday, with heat index values reaching around 103 degrees.

Residents should take precautions if spending extended time outdoors by staying hydrated, wearing lightweight clothing and taking frequent breaks in the shade or air conditioning.

The heat will continue to build through the remainder of the workweek.

By Friday, high temperatures are forecast to reach the upper 90s, while heat index values could climb to around 105 degrees or even higher in some locations.

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