Hot and sunny with a chance for pop-up showers and storms Wednesday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will continue to be hot and sunny on Wednesday.

Our inland area will see highs in the low 90s and in the upper 80s at the coast.

Beach forecast for Wednesday

We will also have a 20% chance of seeing isolated showers and storms.

Read: ‘You’ve gotta leave those grandmas alone’: Alligator caught at 104-year-old’s home

Parts of Central Florida are also seeing smokey conditions due to a large wildfire burning in our area.

Central Florida is forecast to be even warmer in the coming days.

Watch: Deputy breaks window to rescue 1-year-old locked inside car

Our area will see highs in the mid-to upper-90s on Thursday through Memorial Day.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 26 From Alberto to William, what will the 2024 hurricane names be?

The isolated rain and storm chances will also stick around until next week.

Read: State panel recommends St. Johns County over Eatonville for site of Florida’s Black History Museum

Our next best chance for seeing widespread rain and storms will be Tuesday.

©2024 Cox Media Group