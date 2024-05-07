Hot and sunny Tuesday with a chance for afternoon showers

ORLANDO, Fla. — The heat continues to build in Central Florida.

The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 92 degrees Tuesday afternoon.

Our area will also have a 20% chance of seeing scattered showers and storms in the afternoon.

We will keep heating up throughout the week, with highs around 95 degrees on Wednesday.

We will see near-record highs around 100 degrees on Thursday and Friday.

Our highs will drop off some as a small front moves through our area over the weekend.

We will be even cooler next week, with highs in the low to mid-80s.

Next week cooldown will be from a major increase in rain and storm activity.

