Hot and muggy Monday with downpours possible; TD #2 to strengthen

ORLANDO, Fla. — We’ll have hot and muggy conditions Monday in Central Florida.

Highs will top out in the upper 80s and low 90s.

WFTV Monday weather outlook Hot and muggy with a chance for rain on Monday in Central Florida (WFTV staff)

With Tropical Depression #2 off our west coast, fast moving tropical downpours are in the forecast today.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said there’s a 40% chance for rain in the Channel 9 viewing area.

WFTV Monday weather outlook Hot and muggy with a chance for rain on Monday in Central Florida (WFTV staff)

TD #2 will likely strengthen today, becoming a weak tropical storm — Bertha.

It will slowly pull away from Florida, moving west and bringing tropical storm conditions to most of the Northern Gulf Coast. Residents in the Florida Panhandle, Coastal Mississippi, Coastal Alabama, Louisiana, and Texas will see the impacts from soon-to-be Bertha throughout the workweek.

WFTV Monday weather outlook Hot and muggy with a chance for rain on Monday in Central Florida (WFTV staff)

Locally, as TD #2 (Bertha) moves away from us, we’ll get hotter and drier. Our rain chance drops to 20% on Tuesday as highs return to the mid-90s.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group