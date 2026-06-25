Hot, humid and stormy conditions expected Thursday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will be hot and muggy on Thursday, with afternoon temperatures climbing into the low to mid-90s and heat index values soaring above 100 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop during the afternoon and evening hours, with rain chances sitting at 50%.

While not everyone will see rain, some storms could become strong, bringing heavy downpours, wind gusts up to 50 mph, and isolated pockets of hail.

Morning Forecast: Thursday, June 25, 2026 (WFTV)

The combination of heat and humidity will make conditions feel even hotter, so anyone spending time outdoors should stay hydrated, take frequent breaks, and limit strenuous activity during the hottest part of the day.

Looking ahead, the overall weather pattern remains unchanged through the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Hot and humid conditions will continue, with daily chances for scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

There is some good news for outdoor plans this weekend, as rain coverage is expected to dip slightly compared to the workweek.

While a few showers and storms will still be possible, many locations could see longer stretches of dry weather.

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