Hot Friday in Central Florida, cooler temps and storms on the way

ORLANDO, Fla. — It will be another hot day in Central Florida, with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi says rain chances will be limited on Friday, with only a 10% chance for isolated showers.

Friday weather outlook - WFTV A hot and mostly dry Friday is in store before rain and storms are likely to move in for the weekend in Central Florida. (WFTV)

But there’s weather on the way this weekend for parts of the Channel 9 viewing area.

A front will dip southward on Saturday, increasing rain and storm chances for Central Florida.

Friday weather outlook - WFTV A hot and mostly dry Friday is in store before rain and storms are likely to move in for the weekend in Central Florida. (WFTV)

Crimi said it’s looking like the rain will start around late afternoon on Saturday. Some storms could become strong to severe.

Primary threats will be strong thunderstorm wind gusts and hail. That threat will favor northwest portions of Central Florida.

Friday weather outlook - WFTV A hot and mostly dry Friday is in store before rain and storms are likely to move in for the weekend in Central Florida. (WFTV)

Beyond the front, Crimi said it will become much cooler. Afternoon highs on Sunday will remain in the 70s.

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