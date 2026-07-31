Honor Flight Central Florida joins Orlando’s Morning News for exclusive interview

ORLANDO, Fla. — Honor Flight Central Florida’s Landy and Kaye Dunham joined Scott Anez on Orlando’s Morning News to discuss the upcoming Mission #37 to Washington, D.C. this fall.

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Honor Flight Central Florida seeks “to celebrate America’s veterans by inviting them to share in a day of honor at our nation’s memorials,” including those commemorating World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War. Veterans are transported to D.C. at no cost through the Honor Flight Network.

Since 2005, the Honor Flight Network has flown “over 295,000 veterans [to the nation’s capital] and currently operates from 44 states.” Honor Flight Central Florida serves veterans who reside in Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Polk, Lake, and Volusia counties.

For this mission, Honor Flight is specifically calling for World War II and Korean War veterans to join the trip to Washington.

“[World War II and Korean War veterans] have always been the priority, but we really want to make sure we get them in as soon as possible because we won’t have another flight until the spring of next year,” said Landy Dunham, chairman of Honor Flight Central Florida.

Those interested in joining the upcoming mission are encouraged to visit Honor Flight Central Florida’s website or contact the organization directly.

Click below to access the full interview.

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