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Homeowners support Gov. DeSantis’ proposal to get rid of property taxes

By Dave Jordan, WFTV.com
Homeowners support Gov. DeSantis’ proposal to get rid of property taxes Governor DeSantis’ plan to eliminate property taxes is gaining support from some homeowners in Central Florida.
By Dave Jordan, WFTV.com

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — ,Governor DeSantis’ plan to eliminate property taxes is gaining support from some homeowners in Central Florida.

“It actually reduces (my) payment roughly by $1400 a month, which is great,” said Yakima Seales, a homeowner in Winter Garden. Seales purchased her 4,200-square-foot home three years ago and has paid $12,000 in property taxes. Under DeSantis’ plan, that tax will be phased out over time. DeSantis has said his plan would benefit 60% of Florida’s homeowners.

Cora Johnson, a broker who founded Wynnmore Realty, said this measure would help her clients. “I’m a homeowner as well, and also this affects my business with my clients’ purchasing power,” Johnson said.

Johnson said the average home she sells in Central Florida goes for about $500,000, with an annual property tax bill that ranges from $5,000 to $11,000, which some clients consider cost-prohibitive. “So, for example, if they’re pre-approved for $500,000, they may not be able to purchase a home at $500,000 because of the property taxes,” she said.

But not everyone supports this measure. The Florida Office of Economic and Demographic Research estimates that this measure could result in an $18.3 billion loss in revenue for local governments.

“I don’t support total elimination of property taxes because that’s how cities and counties fund services,” said Michael Scott, District 6 Commissioner for Orange County. “I do think a reduction, an increase in the home state exemption of whatever the legislature thinks is, is prudent and important.”

DeSantis, who has called for a Special Session on this proposal, has said he would seek grants or other funding measures to help local governments if his proposal becomes law.

For that to happen, 60% of state lawmakers in both chambers must approve it before it becomes a referendum in November.

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Dave Jordan

Dave Jordan, WFTV.com

Dave Jordan is a three-time Emmy nominee who has reported for stations across the country. His work has appeared on CNN, CNN Headline News, Dr. Phil and several nationwide affiliates.



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