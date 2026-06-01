Homeowners support Gov. DeSantis’ proposal to get rid of property taxes

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — ,Governor DeSantis’ plan to eliminate property taxes is gaining support from some homeowners in Central Florida.

“It actually reduces (my) payment roughly by $1400 a month, which is great,” said Yakima Seales, a homeowner in Winter Garden. Seales purchased her 4,200-square-foot home three years ago and has paid $12,000 in property taxes. Under DeSantis’ plan, that tax will be phased out over time. DeSantis has said his plan would benefit 60% of Florida’s homeowners.

Cora Johnson, a broker who founded Wynnmore Realty, said this measure would help her clients. “I’m a homeowner as well, and also this affects my business with my clients’ purchasing power,” Johnson said.

Johnson said the average home she sells in Central Florida goes for about $500,000, with an annual property tax bill that ranges from $5,000 to $11,000, which some clients consider cost-prohibitive. “So, for example, if they’re pre-approved for $500,000, they may not be able to purchase a home at $500,000 because of the property taxes,” she said.

But not everyone supports this measure. The Florida Office of Economic and Demographic Research estimates that this measure could result in an $18.3 billion loss in revenue for local governments.

“I don’t support total elimination of property taxes because that’s how cities and counties fund services,” said Michael Scott, District 6 Commissioner for Orange County. “I do think a reduction, an increase in the home state exemption of whatever the legislature thinks is, is prudent and important.”

DeSantis, who has called for a Special Session on this proposal, has said he would seek grants or other funding measures to help local governments if his proposal becomes law.

For that to happen, 60% of state lawmakers in both chambers must approve it before it becomes a referendum in November.

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