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HomeAid Orlando diaper drive nears 1 Million goal, donations still needed

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
Central Florida Diaper Drive Seeks 1 Million Donations Help struggling families in Central Florida by donating diapers to HomeAid Orlando's annual diaper drive. Every diaper counts towards the 1 million goal.
By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Community partners gathered Thursday to support HomeAid Orlando’s Diaper Drive as organizers continue working toward a goal of collecting 1 million diapers for Central Florida families in need.

The rally, organized by WFTV’s 9 Family Connection partners McCoy Federal Credit Union and Stanley Steemer, raised nearly 7,000 diapers during the event.

The diaper drive will benefit local families through five nonprofit service agencies across the region.

Organizers say more than 800,000 diapers have been collected so far, but additional donations are still needed to reach the 1 million diaper goal.

Community members can continue supporting the effort by making an online donation HERE.

The annual drive aims to help families access essential supplies for infants and young children while supporting organizations that serve those in need throughout Central Florida.

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Jake Jordan

Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

Jake Jordan is a UCF Radio and Television alum on the WFTV Content Center Team. He hosts podcasts and live shows, and previously worked as a producer, reporter, and anchor on Orlando's Morning News with Scott Anez.



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