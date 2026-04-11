, Fla. — Residents across Central Florida can expect a stretch of warm, dry, and increasingly sunny weather as a high-pressure system settles over the region.

Forecasters say the system will bring stable conditions throughout the coming week, with little to no chance of rainfall. Skies are expected to remain mostly clear, allowing temperatures to gradually climb each day.

High pressure brings sunshine and rising temperatures to Central Florida High pressure brings dry conditions, breezy winds, and a steady warm-up across the Orlando area and surrounding regions

Wind will be a noticeable factor to start the weekend. In Orlando, gusts could reach up to 20 mph, while coastal areas may experience stronger gusts between 30 and 35 mph. Breezy conditions are expected to continue into Sunday before gradually easing.

Daytime highs will begin slightly below average, with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. However, a steady warming trend will push highs into the mid to upper 80s by the end of the workweek.

High pressure brings sunshine and rising temperatures to Central Florida High pressure brings dry conditions, breezy winds, and a steady warm-up across the Orlando area and surrounding regions

Overnight conditions will remain relatively cool and comfortable, with lows dipping into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

With dry air firmly in place, forecasters do not anticipate any significant rain chances over the next seven days, setting up a prolonged period of clear and settled weather across the region.

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