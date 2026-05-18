High humidity and afternoon storms possible Monday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Temperatures will remain warm and another round of storms will be possible Monday afternoon.

Central Florida is still in a summer trend with our weather.

This means hot humid and afternoon rain chances for some throughout our area.

Afternoon highs on Monday will stop around 90 degrees and will feel a tad bit warmer due to high humidity.

The heat index could be upwards of 93 to 95 degrees.

Today we are not tracking as high of a severe storm threat, but we still could have a few strong thunderstorms develop in the late afternoon and early evening.

The main threat in a storm that develops is strong wind gusts, heavy rain and frequent lightning.

No significant cold fronts are expected to move through the area over the next week, which will change this pattern between now and then.

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