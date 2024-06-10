Heat rolls out as rain and possible storms roll in during the week

ORLANDO, Fla. — As the heat phases away, there is a chance for at least some scattered storms in the afternoon and evening on Monday.

Starting Tuesday, tropical moisture will be building in ahead of a front. The result: high chances for passing downpours, especially in southern areas of Orlando.

Through the week, there will be the potential for some 6+” rainfall totals, especially as you get toward south Florida, but the dropoff to much lower amounts could restrict areas north of Orlando to much less.

Evening forecast: Sunday, June 9 (WFTV)

Read: Police: Suspects arrested after shooting in College Park Sunday morning

With each passing shower, Channel 9 will monitor any risk of flooding and/or strong to severe storms this week.

Keep in mind tropical development isn’t anticipated out of this messy weather set up over the next 7 days; we’ll be monitoring just in case the organization can beat the odds and develop a messy named system later this week.

Evening forecast: Sunday, June 9 (WFTV)

Read: Dive into summer fun at Aquatica Orlando with new nighttime event

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group