Heat index values to soar, rain possible in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Warm & muggy conditions are in store for Central Florida on Wednesday. And there is the possibility for rain.

While highs will climb into the upper 80s, heat index values will make it feel more like 90°-95° across the Channel 9 viewing area.

Wednesday weather outlook - WFTV "Feels like" temps on Wednesday will make it feel hotter than your thermometer reads. (WFTV staff)

Over the next few days, meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said it will remain hot and muggy with highs rising into the low 90s. Heat index values will continue pushing well into the mid 90s.

By this weekend, Crimi said heat indices could reach 100° in spots.

Wednesday weather outlook - WFTV "Feels like" temps on Wednesday will make it feel hotter than your thermometer reads. (WFTV staff)

As far as rain chances go, sea breeze showers and storms are possible Wednesday.

The best chance will be in Orlando and communities to the west. Placement of the sea breeze showers and storms will be in the same spot all week long, favoring our inland communities.

Crimi said the “summer pattern” has arrived.

Wednesday weather outlook - WFTV "Feels like" temps on Wednesday will make it feel hotter than your thermometer reads. (WFTV staff)

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