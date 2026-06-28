CENTRAL FLORIDA — Heat and humidity will continue to drive our weather this weekend. Afternoon high temperatures will reach the mid-90s, and the heat index could be as high as 103°.

High pressure over the Gulf and Saharan dust moving into our state will have the biggest impact on our temperatures.

Heat index may soar to 103° as heat wave continues

We will continue to see afternoon high temperatures in the mid-90s through this week, with varying chances of rain.

The afternoon sea-breeze storms are still our best chance of rain. The chance of severe weather today is low but cannot be entirely ruled out.

Heat index may soar to 103° as heat wave continues

The main threats in any storms that develop will be wind gusts up to 40 mph, pockets of heavy rain, and lightning during the evening.

The rain will be wrapped up by sunset for most of the area, but some lingering showers are possible along the coast.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group