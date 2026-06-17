Heat and humidity to fuel thunderstorms Wednesday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Heat and humidity will remain the dominant weather story across Central Florida on Wednesday, with another round of very warm temperatures expected during the afternoon hours.

High temperatures are forecast to climb into the mid to upper 90s across much of the area.

When combined with the high humidity, heat index values could reach as high as 105 degrees in some locations, particularly across inland Brevard County and western Orange County.

Residents are encouraged to stay hydrated, limit strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day, and take frequent breaks if spending extended time outside.

As the afternoon progresses, the combination of heat and moisture will help fuel scattered thunderstorms.

While widespread severe weather is not expected, a few stronger storms cannot be completely ruled out.

The primary concerns with any storms that develop will be wind gusts up to 40 mph, frequent lightning strikes, and localized areas of heavy rainfall that could temporarily reduce visibility and create ponding on roadways.

Looking ahead, moisture levels are expected to increase from Friday through Sunday.

That added moisture will boost rain chances across the region and increase the potential for heavier downpours during the weekend.

Despite the increase in rain chances, temperatures are expected to remain largely unchanged, with above-average heat continuing through at least the next seven to 10 days.

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