Heat advisory issued as Central Florida temperatures climb near record highs

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida is heating up as a late-week heat wave sends temperatures soaring to near-record levels.

Afternoon highs are expected to reach the mid to upper 90s on Thursday, with Orlando forecast to hit 97 degrees.

That is just one degree shy of the city’s record high for the date of 98 degrees, which was set in 1932.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for the entire region from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. as heat index values are expected to climb to 104 degrees or higher during the afternoon.

The combination of high temperatures and humidity can quickly lead to heat-related illnesses, especially for people spending extended time outdoors.

The steamy pattern isn’t expected to end anytime soon.

Forecasters say hot and humid conditions will continue into the weekend, and additional Heat Advisories are likely over the next several days.

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