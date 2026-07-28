Heat advisory issued again across Central Florida before storms bring possible relief

ORLANDO, Fla. — Another heat advisory is in effect for much of Central Florida on Tuesday as a combination of high temperatures and humidity pushes the heat index back into dangerous territory.

Highs on Tuesday are expected to climb into the low to mid 90s, but it could feel closer to 105 degrees at times.

Residents are encouraged to take precautions, especially those spending extended time outdoors, by staying hydrated, taking breaks from the heat and limiting strenuous activity during the hottest part of the day.

Morning Forecast: Tuesday, July 28, 2026 (WFTV)

Some relief from the heat may come through afternoon rain and thunderstorms, similar to what many areas saw on Monday.

However, the storms could bring their own hazards, including heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

A stalled cold front north of Orlando continues to funnel moisture into Central Florida.

Combined with the daytime heat and the sea breeze, that added moisture will help fuel the development of strong afternoon thunderstorms.

The strongest storms on Tuesday could produce heavy rain, wind gusts up to 40 mph and frequent lightning.

While the overall severe weather threat remains limited on Tuesday, storms may still create localized flooding concerns due to the potential for downpours.

Forecasters are watching Wednesday closely, when the chance for stronger storms increases.

The primary concern for Wednesday afternoon will be damaging wind gusts from stronger thunderstorms.

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