Head-on collision turns fatal in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash early Friday morning involving two cars on County Road 315.

According to FHP, the first vehicle was traveling southbound on CR 315 just north of State Road 40, while the second vehicle was traveling northbound.

According to troopers, the first vehicle crossed the center line into the northbound lane, causing its front to collide with the second vehicle.

The first vehicle rotated and came to final rest facing south, partially in the northbound lane and on the east shoulder.

The second vehicle rotated and came to final rest facing northeast in the northbound lane.

Both drivers were transported to HCA Florida Ocala Hospital by

The passenger of the first vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene.

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