Hate AI support? Over 70% of Americans would like the option to speak to a human

A recent survey conducted by Johns Hopkins University found that over 70 percent of Americans want the option to speak with a human representative in various fields, including medicine, court, schools, and benefits offices.

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The demand for human interaction was consistent across political party lines and among those who view AI positively.

Respondents expressed a desire for legal restrictions on AI in government, education, essential services, legal proceedings, and medical and mental health care.

The survey also revealed a call for more rules on transparency and privacy, including labeling AI-generated media, banning deep fakes, and being informed when interacting with AI.

The research also shows concerns about AI widening inequality and the concentration of power in large tech companies, with support for a tax on AI companies to provide a monthly payment to every American adult.

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