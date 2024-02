US-41 Road closed due to construction work on US-41 Jefferson St Northbound from US-41 Jefferson St to Bailey Ave. Detour in operation - DETOUR for US 41 northbound: Drivers will turn right onto eastbound Lamar Avenue and proceed to S Main Street, where they will turn left and go north back to US 41 / S Broad Street. DETOUR for Hale Avenue: Go south on Hale Avenue, turn left onto Lamar Avenue and go east to S Main Street, then turn left and go north to US 41 / S Broad Street. DETOUR for West Jefferson Street and S Broad Street west of Mildred Avenue: Drivers will be directed west on S Broad Street, then will turn left onto Lamar Avenue and go east to S Main Street, then turn left and go north to US 41 / S Broad Street..