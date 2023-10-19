News

Happening today: Biketoberfest returns to Daytona Beach

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com and Gene Saladna, WFTV.com

Biketoberfest 2022 FILE PHOTO: Biketoberfest

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com and Gene Saladna, WFTV.com

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Biketoberfest officially rolls back into Daytona Beach on Thursday.

The four-day event in the city and surrounding areas caters to motorcycle enthusiasts.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The 31st annual Biketoberfest will feature live music, motorcycle racing at Daytona International Speedway, scenic rides, and a motorcycle show.

You can click here for a full breakdown of events happening during Biketoberfest.

Image 1 of 5

SEE: FDOT crew unearths 1800s shipwreck in St. Augustine

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Sarah Wilson

Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com

Sarah Wilson joined WFTV Channel 9 in 2018 as a digital producer after working as an award-winning newspaper reporter for nearly a decade in various communities across Central Florida.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

The Latest Headlines
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!