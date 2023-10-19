Happening today: Biketoberfest returns to Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Biketoberfest officially rolls back into Daytona Beach on Thursday.

The four-day event in the city and surrounding areas caters to motorcycle enthusiasts.

The 31st annual Biketoberfest will feature live music, motorcycle racing at Daytona International Speedway, scenic rides, and a motorcycle show.

You can click here for a full breakdown of events happening during Biketoberfest.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 5

SEE: FDOT crew unearths 1800s shipwreck in St. Augustine

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group