Ground depression causes road closure in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Road closures due to a ground depression are underway in Marion County.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, both lanes at the 7200 block of SE 110th Street Road are closed.

Marion County ground depression (WFTV)

The Marion County Roads Department is currently on the scene.

The road is expected to remain closed for an extended period, and citizens are asked to find alternate routes.

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