Grand Jury indicts man for First Degree Murder stabbing of 13 year old

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Wednesday, State Attorney Andrew Bain said an Orange County grand jury formally indicted Jerry Dorisme, 28, for First Degree Murder and Rape of 13-year-old Rosethalie “Rose” Dieujuste.

In a letter, the SAO stated The State presented sufficient evidence to a grand jury to secure an indictment against Dorisme for First Degree Murder (with a Weapon), Kidnapping with Intent to Inflict Bodily Harm or Terrorize (with a Weapon), Sexual Battery (with a Deadly Weapon or Physical Force) and Attempted Sexual Battery (with a Deadly Weapon or Physical Force).

On July 4, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to a man-down call at an apartment complex. When they got to the scene, deputies found a juvenile female victim who was stabbed. Medical personnel took her to the hospital, where they pronounced her dead.

According to court documents, the teen was attacked by Dorisme with a kitchen knife he purchased the same day. Investigators noted the packaging for the weapon was at the crime scene.

Documents state that Rose did not know Dorisme and that he followed her around the complex while she was headed to a friend’s home.

Before going upstairs to her friend’s apartment unit, documents state the teen was grabbed by Dorisme and stabbed in the torso while he was taking her into the first-floor storage closet.

Dorisme was arrested seven days later. He was identified on surveillance video by several members of the community and his father.

On August 6, Dorisme’s public defender filed a motion of incompetency.

Stating reasonable grounds to believe that Dorisme is not competent to proceed. Due to a concern that Dorisme cannot appreciate the charges, appreciate the possible penalties, understand the adversarial nature of the legal process, disclose to the undersigned facts pertinent to the proceedings, manifest appropriate courtroom behavior, and testify relevantly.

On July 26 a medical expert said after an evaluation of Dorisme, he was found not competent to proceed and did not meet the criteria for involuntary hospitalization.

Dorisme’s pre-trial is on November 20th, and the Murder Trial is on December 2nd.

