Ask The Experts Presents: On The Money

For more than 25 years, the professionals at Certified Financial Group have been answering questions for listeners every week on WDBO′s On The Money and have become Central Florida’s most-listened to financial call in program. And, it’s the only call-in program where all of the hosts are Certified Financial Planner™ professionals. As one of the oldest and largest independent financial planning firms in the area, the CFP® professionals have more than 300 years of combined experience, providing Financial Planning and Asset Management* to Central Florida families for more than 40 years. Working as fiduciaries and for a fee, they put your interest first while they’re Planning Tomorrow…Today!

TUNE IN EVERY SATURDAY AT 7AM & 9AM AND SUNDAY AT 7AM TO “ON THE MONEY” ON WDBO HOSTED BY CERTIED FINANCIAL GROUP.

*Certified Advisory Corp offers Financial Planning & Asset Management.

On The Money

Let CFG Score Your Mutual Funds

Upcoming Workshops:

Click here for “On the Money” blog!

Your Hosts:


Gary Abely, CFP®, AIF®, CPA
Gary@FinancialGroup.com
More About Gary

Aaron Bert, CFP®, AIF®, CAP®
Aaron@FinancialGroup.com
More About Aaron





Joseph Bert, CFP®, AIF®
Joe@FinancialGroup.com
More About Joseph

Charles Curry, CFP®, AIF®, MBA
Charles@FinancialGroup.com
More About Charles





Jessica Hall, CFP®, AIF®
Jessica@FinancialGroup.com
More About Jessica

Nancy Hecht, CFP®, AIF®
Nancy@FinancialGroup.com
More About Nancy





Roger Johnson, CFP®, AIF®
Roger@FinancialGroup.com
More About Roger

Denise Kovach, CFP®, AIF®, NSSA®
Denise@FinancialGroup.com
More About Denise


Matt Murphy, CFP®
Matt@FinancialGroup.com
More About Matt

Rodney Ownby, CFP®, AIF®, CPA
Rodney@FinancialGroup.com
More About Rodney





Barry Smith, CFP®, AIF®
Barry@FinancialGroup.com
More About Barry

Wynn Smith, CFP®, AIF®, PPC®, ChFC®, CLU®
Wynn@FinancialGroup.com
More About Wynn





Justin Spitler CFP®, AIF®
Justin@FinancialGroup.com
More About Justin

Harry Stadelmayer CFP®, AIF®
Harry@FinancialGroup.com
More About Harry





Chris Toadvine CFP®, AIF®, MS
Chris@FinancialGroup.com
More About Chris

Todd Tocco CFP®, AIF®, MBA
Todd@FinancialGroup.com
More About Todd

Ask Your Question

Have a question or a topic you want us to cover? Let us know!

Hear the Most Recent Show:

Listen now at this link!

Additional Resources:

CONTACT US

www.FinancialGroup.com

Visit Our Office:

1111 Douglas Ave. Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Reach Us By Phone:

407-869-9800

1-800-393-9900

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!