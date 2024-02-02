Gov. DeSantis to send Florida State Guard, National Guard to US-Mexico border in Texas

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Members of the National Guard and Florida State Guard are preparing to head to the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is making the move to use Florida’s resources to help increase security at the border.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission agents and The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and officers will be joining the efforts.

Read: The Senate is headed for a crucial test vote on new border policies and Ukraine aid

“We want to stop this invasion once and for all,” DeSantis said during a news conference Thursday in Jacksonville.

The governor and Texas officials talked about facing challenges with over 150,000 undocumented immigrants since 2021, leading to thousands of human trafficking and smuggling charges.

Read: House GOP takes party-line vote toward Mayorkas impeachment as border becomes 2024 campaign issue

However, using state resources for this isn’t sitting well with some.

“He should be dealing with things in our state, not trying to score political points,” said Adriana Rivera with the Florida Immigrant Coalition.

Read: President Biden has said he’d shut the US-Mexico border if given the ability. What does that mean?

It’s still unclear exactly where these troops will be stationed.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group