Gov. DeSantis announces I-75 expansion

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a new expansion for Interstate 75 during a press conference in Ocala on Feb. 25, 2025.
OCALA, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a new expansion for Interstate 75 will come sooner than expected.

At a Tuesday morning press conference from the Don Garlits Museum of Drag Racing, the governor said one lane will be added in each direction of I-75 from State Road 44 in Wildwood to State Road 326 in Ocala. This will include an interchange for northwest 49th Street in Ocala where a new Buc-ee’s will be built.

The expansion is being accelerated through the Moving Florida Forward program.

DeSantis said this expansion will bring a lot of money to Marion and Sumter counties.

This expansion is expected to be complete in three to four years.

