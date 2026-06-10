GOAA to celebrate America250 at MCO and ORL

This summer, the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority (GOAA) will be celebrating America’s 250th birthday through special events hosted at Orlando International (MCO) and Orlando Executive (ORL) airports.

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The events, meant to celebrate “the nation’s history, values, and future through education, engagement, and service,” include the Liberty Weekend concert, which will be held Saturday, June 27th.

The Liberty Weekend concert will feature performances from the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra and Community Arts Choir. The Col. Joe Kittinger Award, which is given to “a distinguished military service member,” will be awarded at the concert. The event is free and open to the public.

Other America250-themed events include an Independence Day Celebration on July 2, held in MCO Terminals A and B; a Patriotic Concert with Summer Breeze of Florida, also on July 2 and held near the checkpoint for Gates 1-59; and the Fourth Annual #FlyMCO Planespotting art exhibit, which will run in the Gallery MCO from June 25 to September 10.

Guests visiting the airports may also notice some “patriotic enhancements to their travel experience.” According to the GOAA press release, these enhancements include:

MCO

Special messages from Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer on Gate Link and Terminal Link trams

Patriotic exterior landscaping

Patriotic interior lighting

America250 informational and wayfinding signage

America250 plane spotting photography and poetry exhibits

America250 transportation vehicle wraps

America250 construction demising walls

Green screen photo experiences, featuring aviation and patriotic themed backgrounds.

Special America250 bandanas worn by MCO Paw Pilot therapy dogs

ORL

A special America250 greenery sign [that will be] visible from the runway approach

Red, white, and blue lighting

Additional exterior enhancements supporting America250 visibility

GOAA says its support of America250 “also supports GOAA’s organizational objectives to enhance the passenger experience, strengthen community engagement, and showcase aviation’s role in connecting our nation’s communities.”

“Our airports, both former military bases, are uniquely positioned to connect our guests with the America250 initiative,” said GOAA CEO Lance Lyttle. “As the country continues to celebrate 250 years of American success, we want to reflect that celebration in our airports, which remain vital to our regional and national success.”

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