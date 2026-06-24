Gen Z supports signing prenups, sees it as financial planning, experts say

A growing number of Generation Z and Millennials are signing prenuptial agreements before getting married, with transparency about finances being a key factor.

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41% of engaged or married Gen Z and 47% of Millennials report they’ve signed the legal document, according to a 2023 Harris Poll.

For Gen Z, the influence of their parents’ difficult divorces and the desire to protect family wealth are driving the trend.

Celebrities like Taylor Swift and Brooklyn Beckham have reportedly signed prenups to protect their assets, while others like Justin and Hailey Bieber did not sign one, leading to potential complications in the event of a divorce.

The decision to sign a prenup is often influenced by family dynamics and the desire to protect individual assets in case of a split.

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