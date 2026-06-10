Gen Z is the ‘multiple job’ generation

Gen Z is leading the trend of holding multiple jobs, with almost half of young adults now earning money outside of traditional employment.

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This shift reflects a broader change in how Americans generate income, with 54 million people now earning from more than one source.

The growth in multiple jobholders has been driven by Generation Z, who are five times more likely than Baby Boomers to have multiple jobs.

Cash App’s study found that 57% of its customers earn income from freelancing, entrepreneurship, content creation, side businesses, or multiple jobs, with even teenagers participating in part-time, informal, or digital work.

As younger workers increasingly rely on multiple income streams, the demand for tools to manage variable cash flows is expected to grow.

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