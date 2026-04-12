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Gas prices in Central Florida drop to $4.03 per gallon

Gas prices in Central Florida are declining as the ceasefire holds. Average price for regular gasoline in Orlando drops to $4.03 per gallon.

By Angel Green, WFTV.com
Gas prices in Central Florida Show Daily Decline Gas prices in Central Florida are declining as the ceasefire holds. Average price for regular gasoline in Orlando drops to $4.03 per gallon. (WFTV)
By Angel Green, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Gas prices in Central Florida are slowly declining by a few cents daily as the ceasefire remains in effect for now.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in Orlando is $4.03, down from $4.06 yesterday and $4.23 a week ago.

Regional prices in Central Florida vary slightly across counties and metro areas:

Orlando Metro at $4.09,

Daytona Beach at $4.09,

Melbourne-Titusville between $3.93 and $4.09, depending on the station,

Ocala approximately $3.98 to $4.00.

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Angel Green

Angel Green, WFTV.com

Angel Green is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.



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