FSU mass shooting suspect due in court Tuesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The suspect in the deadly mass shooting at Florida State University is expected back in a Tallahassee courtroom on Tuesday.

Phoenix Ikner is scheduled for a case management hearing at 1:30 p.m.

Ikner is the suspect of a shooting at the university in April of last year that killed two people and left six others injured.

If found guilty, Ikner could face the death penalty.

His trial is scheduled to begin in October.

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