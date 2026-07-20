Former Trump election fraud investigator joins ‘OMN’ to discuss new round of allegations

On Thursday night, President Donald Trump held a prime-time address, which was heard live on WDBO, that addressed a fresh round of accusations concerning the integrity of the elections held in the us.

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

During that address, the president unveiled numerous documents freshly declassified that he believes showed a clear connection between China and his continued allegations of a “rigged election” in 2020. An election that he lost to Joe Biden in a tightly contested race.

After that race, and leading up to the inauguration of Joe Biden, Trump commissioned a series of investigations into the election, potential voter fraud, and the integrity and security of US elections. A part of that team was Ken Block.

READ: President Trump doubles down on election fraud claims in prime-time address

Block is a data analyst by trade working with what he described as “every state”, in his book Disproven, with data to analyze elections. He joined Scott Anez on “Orlando’s Morning News” on Monday to talk about that experience and what he saw from the newly released files and concerns he continues to have about the state of US elections. Listen to the full interview here:

Block is currently a candidate for governor of Rhode Island running as a third-party candidate as a member of the Moderate Party, a party that he helped create.

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