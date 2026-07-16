Former Howey-in-the-Hills Police Chief investigated for affair with suspect’s wife

HOWEY-IN-THE-HILLS, Fla. — An internal investigation found that former Howey-in-the-Hills Police Chief Michael Giddens had a sexual relationship with the wife of a felony suspect he was investigating, including an encounter while he was on duty.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation at the town’s request because Giddens was the subject of the complaint.

Investigators said Giddens began communicating with the woman after contacting her while investigating her husband in March 2025. The woman told investigators she and Giddens later had two consensual sexual encounters at a hotel.

Hotel records showed Giddens paid for rooms on March 27 and May 30, 2025. Records reviewed by investigators indicated the first encounter occurred before the end of his scheduled shift.

According to the report, the woman said Giddens told her before the first encounter that they could meet once he was “approved for surveillance.” She said he parked his work vehicle at a Publix and got into her car before they went to the hotel because he was concerned his wife could track his phone.

For the second encounter, the woman told investigators she met Giddens for lunch at a Chili’s in Lady Lake. She said Giddens parked his work truck there before she drove them around the block to a hotel directly behind the restaurant, where they had sex and stayed for about 2½ hours.

“Public confidence depends on facts, not speculation,” Town Manager Sean O’Keefe said. “The Town requested an independent investigation, allowed that investigation to proceed to completion despite the former chief’s resignation, and is now releasing the legally available records.”

The investigation sustained allegations that Giddens violated department policies covering improper conduct, moral character and sex while on duty. O’Keefe concurred with the findings on July 16.

The woman told investigators she was not forced or coerced by Giddens and did not feel harassed or stalked, according to the report.

Giddens was placed on administrative leave May 4, suspended May 22 and resigned effective June 3 while the investigation was underway.

In his resignation letter, Giddens said he was stepping down to protect the integrity of the police chief’s office and denied allowing his personal life to interfere with his work.

The town said the investigation did not find that Giddens committed a criminal offense. Because he is no longer employed by the town, it cannot impose employment-related discipline.

The completed findings will be sent to FDLE professional-compliance staff for review and possible action by the Florida Criminal Justice Standards and Training Commission, including any matter involving Giddens’ law-enforcement certification.

John Batchelor has served as interim police chief while the town searches for a permanent replacement.

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