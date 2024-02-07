Local

Former Fox News host, Tucker Carlson, plans to interview Russian President Vladimir Putin in Russia

By Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

Moscow, RUS — Former Fox News host, Tucker Carlson, posts on X that he is in Russia and will interview Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Carlson explains why he is interviewing the Russian President, “most Americans are not informed,” Carlson said, “they (Americans) have no real idea what’s happening in this region.”

Carlson said he has requested an interview with Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, and is awaiting a response.

Tucker Carlson was let go by Fox News back in April of 2023. Carlson then created “Tucker Carlson Network”, which is posted on YouTube and X.

Carlson has been able to sit down with a number of notable figures since creating his own network.

