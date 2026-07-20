Local

Former Florida juvenile corrections officer facing over 100 felony charges bonds out of jail

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com and Amy Diaz, WFTV.com
Orange County Corrections Department Stock Photo: Orange County Corrections Department
By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com and Amy Diaz, WFTV.com

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Former Florida Department of Juvenile Justice corrections officer Crystal Lawson has bonded out of jail, according to the Orange County Jail.

The jail confirmed to WFTV that Lawson, whose bond was set at one million dollars, posted her bail at 2:55 pm on Sunday, July 19, 2026.

Lawson is facing over 100 felony charges for allegedly leaking information from the Comprehensive Case Information System.

This follows her bond hearing on Friday, July 17, 2026, where a judge denied a bond reduction for the second time.

Stay with Channel 9 for the latest updates.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group

Carl-Max Millionard

Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

Carl-Max Millionard is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

Amy Diaz

Amy Diaz, WFTV.com

A graduate of the University of Central Florida with a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism, Amy is excited to return to Orlando, where she previously interned with Eyewitness News during college. Before joining the team, she worked in Panama City as a multimedia journalist and weekend anchor.



Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos