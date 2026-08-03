Florida’s Turnpike reopens after overnight car fire in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A large car fire shut down part of Florida’s Turnpike early Monday in Orange County.

7:20 a.m. update:

All southbound lanes of Florida’s Turnpike have reopened in the Winter Garden area.

Crews were able to put out the fire and clear the roadway after several hours.

It’s still unclear what sparked the fire and if anyone was hurt.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Original report:

Crews responded to a car fire early Monday on Florida’s Turnpike in Orange County.

The incident happened in the southbound lanes of Florida’s Turnpike before SR-429, in the Winter Garden area.

The vehicle was seen fully engulfed in flames in the roadway.

Car fire shuts down part of Florida’s Turnpike in Orange County

The incident has only 1 lane of traffic moving through the area.

Drivers can use Colonial Drive as an alternate.

It’s unclear what caused the fire or whether anyone was hurt.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

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