Florida’s temporary sloth import ban expires

ORLANDO, Fla. — The 60-day temporary ban on importing sloths into Florida has expired, even as eight rescued sloths continue their rehabilitation at a Florida zoo.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) issued the emergency ban in May following an investigation into the deaths of dozens of sloths connected to the proposed “Sloth World” attraction on International Drive.

According to investigators, the animals died while being housed in a holding facility where they allegedly were left without heat or water.

The temporary import ban was intended to prevent additional sloths from being brought into the state while the investigation continued.

Despite the allegations, no one has been criminally charged in connection with the deaths.

The eight surviving sloths rescued from the case remain in the care of the Central Florida Zoo, where they continue to recover.

Meanwhile, plans for Sloth World have been abandoned.

FWC has not announced whether any additional restrictions on sloth imports will be implemented following the expiration of the temporary ban.

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