Florida’s special session begins Monday morning

ORLANDO, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis called for a special session last month in response to the war between Israel and Hamas.

Gov. DeSantis has proposed strengthening sanctions on Iran to make sure Florida isn’t doing business with companies aligned with terrorist groups, and he wants to do more to protect our Jewish community.

“We wanted to kind of put it down on paper and show solidarity as a state,” said Representative Katherine Waldron.

Florida lawmakers plan to take up five significant topics, one of which is a bill that would condemn the Hamas attacks and a second bill that would expand Florida’s nonprofit security grant program to provide funding for security at Jewish institutions.

Lawmakers will also consider expanding the school voucher program, providing disaster relief to people impacted by Hurricane Idalia, tax holidays, and special grant programs.

“We’ve seen a lot of damage from Hurricane Idalia, and I want to make sure that we’re doing everything we can to help Floridians recover,” said Representative Randy Fine.

Florida’s special session is scheduled to run through Wednesday.

