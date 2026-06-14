Florida’s EV charging network grows, with hotels playing a major role

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hotels across Florida are becoming key stops for electric vehicle drivers as the state continues expanding its charging network for travelers and residents.

New research from Compare the Market shows Florida now has more than 16,000 EV chargers spread across nearly 5,000 locations statewide.

The data highlights a growing infrastructure that’s helping drivers cover long distances through the Sunshine State with fewer range concerns.

Hotels make up a significant portion of those charging sites.

Industry analysts say this trend is likely to continue as more automakers roll out electric models and as demand increases for accessible charging along interstate routes.

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