Florida woman wanted for murder after human remains identified, deputies say

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its search for a woman wanted in connection with a murder investigation after human remains discovered in a shallow grave in Freeport were positively identified.

Investigators said the remains were found on Thursday, June 25, on a property off Sunset Lane in Freeport.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the remains were those of Jason Christopher Coulthart after receiving a positive identification from a medical examiner.

Authorities are searching for Isabelle Johnson, 38, who remains wanted on an open count of murder.

Deputies said Johnson is believed to be actively evading law enforcement.

Johnson is described as a white female, approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing about 120 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Investigators said Johnson may use multiple identities and is known to use several aliases, including Harley, Jessica Elaine Bowman, Jessica Elaine Thrush, and Jessica Dowdy.

Anyone with information about Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Walton County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 892-8111.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS (8477). Officials said a cash reward may be available for information leading to Johnson’s location and arrest when submitted through ECCS.

Authorities are reminding the public not to approach Johnson if she is spotted. Anyone who sees her should call 911 immediately.

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